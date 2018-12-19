Modest temp downturn; white Christmas still possible here
-
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat
-
-
Lower 48 snow pack more than triples over the past week; reinforcing cold punch keeps Dec/Jan-level chill going Tuesday—but modest “warming” brings 40s Thursday/Friday; milder temps next week follow weekend chill
-
Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December
-
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
-
-
7th day here with 40s and an 8th straight day above normal; temps to flirt with 50-deg Wednesday; windy Pacific storm to jump the Rockies and redevelop on the Gulf Coast; its powerful winds to rake Chicago Thursday night/Friday
-
December sunshine “comeback” here—100% sunny Monday & Tuesday helped; new Gulf coast storm to bring 30+ mph gusts, a temp pullback and Friday snow showers to Chicago Friday while unleashing new downpours on the East Coast
-
Sun’s long absence in Chicago ended Thursday afternoon—sunshine to dominate next 5 days; chilliest temps since Feb here Friday AM; windy storm to sweep the South this weekend—big rains, and on its northern flank—ice & snow