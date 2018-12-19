Lunchbreak: Perfect Appetizers — Crostini 3 Ways
Executive Chef Zach Walrath
The Florentine
151 W. Adams St. (inside J.W. Marriott)
Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 660-8866
Events:
- Aperitivo special – Features authentic bites for under $5 (including crostini #1) and cocktails under $9. Additionally, guests can receive a complimentary full-sized pizza (with the purchase of any alcoholic beverage between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
- Holiday offerings – The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with specials and full menus available.
Recipes:
Crostini #1 – Hand dipped Ricotta, gala apple, shaved Brussels sprouts, black currants, apple saba
- smear the ricotta onto freshly toasted bread, toss the apples, shaved Brussels sprouts, and black currants in a bowl with a squeeze of lemon juice, olive oil, and season to taste
- place the apple mixture on top of the ricotta and drizzle with the apple saba
Crostini #2 – Blood Orange, goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, mint, truffle honey
- smear the crostini with softened goat cheese, top with blood orange segments
- top with chopped hazelnuts and mint
- Drizzle with truffle honey
Crostini #3 – Stracciatella, mixed mushrooms, thyme, black truffle puree
- Place cooked mixed mushrooms on top of the crostini and then add a spoonful of stracciatella
- Sprinkle with thyme and drizzle with black truffle puree
*Amounts of ingredients – to your liking*