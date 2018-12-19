Lunchbreak: Perfect Appetizers — Crostini 3 Ways

Posted 12:09 PM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10PM, December 19, 2018

Executive Chef Zach Walrath

The Florentine

151 W. Adams St. (inside J.W. Marriott)

Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 660-8866

https://the-florentine.net/

Events:

  • Aperitivo special – Features authentic bites for under $5 (including crostini #1) and cocktails under $9. Additionally, guests can receive a complimentary full-sized pizza (with the purchase of any alcoholic beverage between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
  • Holiday offerings – The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with specials and full menus available.

Recipes:

Crostini #1 – Hand dipped Ricotta, gala apple, shaved Brussels sprouts, black currants, apple saba

  1. smear the ricotta onto freshly toasted bread, toss the apples, shaved Brussels sprouts, and black currants in a bowl with a squeeze of lemon juice, olive oil, and season to taste
  2. place the apple mixture on top of the ricotta and drizzle with the apple saba

Crostini #2 – Blood Orange, goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, mint, truffle honey

  1. smear the crostini with softened goat cheese, top with blood orange segments
  2. top with chopped hazelnuts and mint
  3. Drizzle with truffle honey

Crostini #3 – Stracciatella, mixed mushrooms, thyme, black truffle puree

  1. Place cooked mixed mushrooms on top of the crostini and then add a spoonful of stracciatella
  2. Sprinkle with thyme and drizzle with black truffle puree

*Amounts of ingredients – to your liking*