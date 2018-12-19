Local 4-year-old starts cocoa stand to buy toys for kids in the hospital

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 4-year-old girl from the northwest suburbs warmed hands and hearts this holiday season with her “Cocoa for a Cause” stand.

Ashley Herling said her daughter Delaney begged her parents to let her start a lemonade stand since they moved into their new house three months ago. They let up this winter, and helped her put on a hot cocoa stand instead.

When asked what she wanted to do with the cocoa stand earnings, Delaney said: “Get toys for sick kids for Christmas.” So the family decided to do exactly that.

The “Cocoa for a Cause” stand raised just under $350, which Delaney and her family used to pick out gifts for children at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s pediatric unit.

On Tuesday, the family brought dozens of presents to the hospital including toys, puzzles, art supplies, Play Doh, games and DVDs.

Herling said she was “very proud” that Delaney wanted to make the holidays a little brighter for other children.