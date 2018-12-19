Inmate who alleges he was tortured in Burge era gets new murder trial

CHICAGO — A judge has granted a new trial to a prison inmate who contends he was beaten into confessing to a 1990 double murder he didn’t commit by a notorious squad of Chicago detectives that allegedly tortured more than 100 suspects over two decades.

The Chicago Tribune reports that on Wednesday the judge also said he’ll decide Friday if he’ll allow Gerald Reed to be freed on bond after 28 years in prison.

The detective Reed says beat him was part of squad under the command of former Police Cmdr. Jon Burge that were accused of torturing suspects — mostly black men — into confessions between 1972 and 1991. The city has paid out more than $130 million in Burge-related cases. Burge was convicted of perjury but never prosecuted for torture. He died this year.