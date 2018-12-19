× Illinois lawmakers get new watchdog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Legislature found a new Legislative Inspector General.

The Legislative Ethics Commission is having Carol Pope handle complaints involving lawmakers. Pope is the former State’s Attorney in Menard County and a former judge. Her term begins in March.

Right now her post is being held by the acting legislative inspector general Julie Porter. Her office has 17 investigations pending. Those include two sexual harassment claims.

Illinois has not had a permanent legislative inspector general in over four years.