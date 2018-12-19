Funeral services pending for 2 Chicago officers killed by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Funeral services for two Chicago police officers fatally struck by a commuter train are still pending.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Wednesday morning that, "funerals for Officers Gary and Marmolejo are being planned this morning as CPD teams work to extend our highest honors. Details are still not finalized and reports thus far are inaccurate."

Funerals for Officers Gary and Marmolejo are being planned this morning as CPD teams work to extend our highest honors. Details are still not finalized and reports thus far are inaccurate. Stay tuned for details. We will publicize once everything is confirmed pic.twitter.com/nHFLTZPQIr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 19, 2018

5th District Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31, chased a shooting suspect onto train tracks on the Far South Side around 6 p.m. Monday, and were both hit by a passing NICTD-Indiana South Shore train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Guglielmi said "very limited" video from a body camera one of the officers was wearing helped investigators piece together how the tragedy might have happened.

On the video, they "clearly acknowledge" a northbound train just before the southbound train hit them, Guglielmi said.

"They must have thought the sound they heard was the northbound train," he said. "They must have missed the sound of the train right behind them."

Between the sound of the first train and the fact that they were focused on finding a gunman, they were unable to move off the tracks.

"These brave young men were consumed with identifying a potential threat," Superintendent Eddie Johnson explained to reporters at a news conference late Monday night.

Chicago police tell WGN they are still coordinating funeral plans with the officers family members.

The man Mamolejo and Gary were pursuing was taken into custody by other officers a short time later, and a gun was recovered near where the officers were struck. Guglielmi said the man was being questioned and had not yet been charged with any crime.

The officers were assigned to the Calumet police district. Marmolejo, 36, had been a member of the department for 2 ½ years; Gary, 31, had been on the force for 18 months. Both were married with children. Marmolejo was the father of three children, one in high school and two younger children; Gary had a 6-month-old daughter.

Four Chicago police officers now have been killed in the line of duty this year.

41.878114 -87.629798