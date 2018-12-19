Funeral arrangements set for two officers killed by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have confirmed funeral service details for two officers killed Monday when they were struck by a train.

5th District Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31, chased a shooting suspect onto train tracks on the Far South Side around 6 p.m. Monday, and were both hit by a passing train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

A wake will be held for Officer Gary on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at at Blake Lamb Funeral Home located at 4727 W. 103rd Street in Oak Lawn. A funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

A wake for Officer Marmolejo will be held Friday from 3 p.m. -9 p.m. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home. A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

Private interment will follow both funeral services.

The officers were assigned to the Calumet police district. Marmolejo, 36, had been a member of the department for 2 ½ years; Gary, 31, had been on the force for 18 months. Both were married with children. Marmolejo was the father of three children, one in high school and two younger children; Gary had a 6-month-old daughter.

Four Chicago police officers now have been killed in the line of duty this year.