Former Chicago Bear Robbie Gould surprises 9-year-old cancer patient with Super Bowl tickets

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould sent his biggest fan a surprise present for his ninth birthday.

Chase Ewoldt has brain cancer and is a patient at Chicago's Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. He was only expected to survive to his third birthday.

Robbie Gould met the Ewoldt family a few years ago through his charity work at Lurie's, which is how he stays connected with Chicago now that he plays for the San Francisco 49ers. He calls Chase whenever he undergoes new treatments.

This time, he called Ewoldt for his birthday and invited him and his dad to go to the Super Bowl -- with him. The moment was captured on video.

"I have a birthday gift that I'd like to give you from the 49ers and myself," Gould said to Ewoldt. "How 'bout we get you that Robbie Gould jersey and we take you and your dad to the Super Bowl in Atlanta?"

Ewoldt broke into a smile and chanted, "Yes! Yes!"

"We'll have a blast," Gould said.

Ewoldt, who had received the news with his mom, asked if they could call his father.

"We get to go to Super Bowl!" Ewoldt exclaimed to his dad over the phone. "Robbie Gould got us tickets, so we can go!"

"What?" asked his dad, incredulous. "Oh, is that incredible!"