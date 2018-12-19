FBI investigating signatures in 13th Ward alderman race

CHICAGO — THE FBI is reportedly getting involved in the aldermanic race in the city’s 13th Ward on the Southwest Side.

David Krupa is challenging incumbent Marty Quinn. He said FBI agent questioned him about the allegations he raised concerning signatures obtained through fraudulent purposes to knock him off the ballot.

Krupa said he collected 1,700 signatures to get on the ballot.

However, he said Quinn supporters turned in almost 2,800 affidavits from people who said they wanted to revoke their signatures for the political newcomer.

The FBI isn’t talking about it, but Krupa said he’s glad the agency is looking into the matter.