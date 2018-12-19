Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda perform 22 musicals in 12 minutes – and it’s amazing!

Talkshow host James Corden is known for getting guests to sing along in the privacy of a car.

But what do you do when you have musical powerhouses Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Emily Blunt visit your show?

You go big.

The three pulled out all the stops on Cordon’s Late Late Show Tuesday night and performed bits from 22 musicals in 12 minutes.

With singing, dancing and even costume changes, they flew through everything from “Chicago” to “Evita” to “Dream Girls” and more!

Miranda and Blunt star in the Mary Poppins re-boot hitting theaters this week and from their performance in this mashup, the movie is sure to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.