Comedian Pat McGann on the holidays, kids and hotel rooms

Pat McGann is a stand up comedian and television host from Chicago. In 2015, he made his second appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman”

Pat created and hosted the Emmy nominated television show “The Chicago Stand Up Project”. He has been invited to The Great American Comedy Festival, Laugh Fest, The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and has been heard on the nationally syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show” as well as seen on AXS-TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live”. His debut comedy album “Sounds Good” can be heard on Sirius/XM radio.

He will be performing at Zanies Comedy Club from December 19th through the 31st.

http://zanieschicago.laughstub.com

For more on Pat McGann:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pmcgann

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mcgannpat

http://www.patmcganncomedy.com