CHICAGO — A South Side community group put on a festive holiday celebration Tuesday night.

The Chesterfield Community Council hosted its annual gathering at the Tuley Park Field House.

Santa and his helpers were on hand for the festivities, and guests were treated to live music performed by students from the McDade Classical School and Burnside Scholastic Academy.

The Chesterfield Community Council is a non-profit organization, dedicated to promoting neighborhood development.