Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. New Jersey
- The Nets have won six consecutive games after losing eight straight. They are averaging 121.5 points in those six games, their best in a six-game span since March-April 1992 (122.2).
- The Bulls have scored under 100 points in five straight games – their 16 games scoring under that mark is the most in the NBA. They are averaging 98.1 points since November 1, worst in the NBA.
- The Nets swept the three-game series last season against the Bulls, averaging 114.0 points while holding them to 96.0 points. They shot 41.7 percent from three, their second best against any single opponent since last season (Pelicans, 43.1).
- D’Angelo Russell had 54 points and 20 assists in his last two games. The last Nets player to put up those numbers in a two-game span was Deron Williams in April 2013 (63 points, 21 assists).
- Lauri Markkanen recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds against the Thunder, his first career 15/15 game. Since returning to the floor on December 1, opponents are shooting 35.0 percent from three when he is on the court compared to 43.1 percent when he is off.
- The Bulls are averaging 9.4 second-chance points this season, fewest in the NBA. However, the Nets are allowing 15.1 second-chance points per game, second most in the NBA (Hawks, 15.2).