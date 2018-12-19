Around Town decorates treats at Give Me Some Sugar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in the historic Roscoe Village neighborhood of Chicago, Give Me Some Sugar is the city's premier baking school and private event destination. Classes are available Wednesday through Sunday for all skill levels and include Basic Cake Decorating, French Macaron, Donut Making, Cookie Decorating, Cupcakes and much more! Classes are taught by our staff of expert Pastry Chefs, so you are guaranteed to learn all the tips and tricks of the craft!

In addition to a full calendar of classes, Give Me Some Sugar also serves as a beautiful private event space for parties big and small. They specialize in kids parties, adult parties and corporate events. Offsite events can be accommodated as well.

Give Me Some Sugar:

2205 W. Belmont

Chicago, IL 60618

givesugar.com