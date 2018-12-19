× 3 shot on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Three people were shot on Chicago’s West Side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene after 7 a.m. in the 400 block of North Hamlin. They say two unknown offenders were on foot when they exited a gangway across the street and began firing gun shots in the direction of the victims.

One victim was shot in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Another victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to Stroger in stable condition. A third victim sustained a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Detectives are investigating. Check back for updates.