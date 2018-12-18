× What is the word ‘meteorology’ derived from?

Dear Tom,

I have always wondered how the word “meteorology” is derived, and I have seen several varying explanations. What is your take?

— Mildred Strafica, Chicago

Dear Mildred,

Many words in the English language can be traced back to the languages and literature of ancient cultures, and that is the case with “meteorology.” The word dates back to early Greece, when anything suspended in the air (like clouds or rainbows) or fell from the sky (precipitation, meteorites, etc.) was referred to as a “meteor.”

Aristotle (384-322 B.C.) presented a series of treatises on natural phenomena in 340 B.C. Titled “Meteorologica,” they covered that era’s knowledge of weather, astronomy and related subjects. Because much of the subject matter of Meteorologica dealt with the weather, the term “meteorology” became linked with weather and the atmospheric sciences.

