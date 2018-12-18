Todd Zimmermann, author of “Oliver the Ornament” talks more on his book!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Todd Zimmermann, is the author of "Oliver the Ornament" which was chosen by the First Lady. This year, First Lady Melania Trump selected Oliver the Ornament to read to the patients at Children’s National.

Oliver the Ornament is a heartwarming tale of one family’s cherished Christmas ornaments. The story centers on Oliver, who has been with this family since Mom and Dad's very first date. Years later, Oliver, now injured and bullied, still has the magic of Christmas in his heart. The story follows Oliver's excitement for Christmas, his heartbreak, and his determination to overcome all odds to save the day. Oliver, along with his scores of friends, will warm your heart with his kindness, humility, and love for his family and friends. Because after all…Every Ornament Tells a Story.

https://olivertheornament.com