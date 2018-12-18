× Tickets for the Bears’ first home playoff game go on sale Thursday

CHICAGO – It’s been eight years since the Bears have been able to put out a news release like they did on Tuesday – and it’s certainly a sight for sore eyes.

The team announced that tickets for their first home playoff game since the 2010 season will go on sale this Thursday, December 20th at 1 PM. This will be either a Wild Card or Divisional round match-up, depending on where the Bears finish in the NFC standings.

By winning the NFC North division on Sunday, the Bears are guaranteed at least one home game in this year’s postseason. It will be their first since the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay on January 23, 2011.

The @ChicagoBears announce that tickets for a Wild Card or Divisional round playoff game at Soldier Field will go on sale at 1 PM this Thursday, December 20th. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/67i03S6VcH — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 18, 2018

Fans can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800)745-3000. For the hearing impaired, the number is (800)943-4327.

Tickets for a potential NFC Championship Game would go on sale at a later date.