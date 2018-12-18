× Suburban police search for suspects in crime spree involving stolen purses, burned car

SKOKIE, Ill. – Police are searching for suspects in a theft and carjacking that began at a north suburban mall.

Police said five people are believed to have stolen purses from Nordstrom in Old Orchard Mall in Skokie around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the group got into a car that was stolen from Elmhurst. The car crashed in the parking lot of the mall and the five people ran to Niles North High School.

Police said one of the offenders approached a Jeep with two people inside it in the school parking lot and took the vehicle at gunpoint. That person is described as a black male in his 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet 5 inches with thin build. He is bald and was wearing a black coat.

Police said that man picked up the other four offenders and the group drove the SUV onto the Edens Expressway and set it on fire. They abandoned the vehicle at Peterson Avenue and fled.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Skokie police at at (847) 982-5900. Or the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477).