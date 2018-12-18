President, first lady tweet official Christmas portrait

WASHINGTON — President Trump and First Lady Melania released their official Christmas portrait Tuesday.

The first lady tweeted out the photo with the caption, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)”

The president retweeted it as well.

Last month, Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor that she designed the decor and featured a theme of “American Treasures.”

The White House says decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.