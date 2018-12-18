Lunchbreak: Roasted Squash & Kale Salad
Chef Ryan Kikkert
The Little Beet Table
845 N. State St. Suite 101
Chicago, IL 60610
http://www.thelittlebeettable.com/chicago
Recipe:
Roasted Squash & Kale Salad
2 delicata squash
1 pomegranate (remove seeds and discard pith/skin)
6 oz goat cheese
4 cups baby kale
1/4 cup toasted walnuts
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
1 bunch chives, chopped
1 bunch parsley, chopped
Orange Maple Vinaigrette
2 cloves garlic
1 small shallot
1 Tbs dijon mustard
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 sprig fresh rosemary
1 1/2 cup olive oil
To make the dressing:
Add all ingredients except for the olive oil to a blender. Begin to blend until combined then slowly drizzle in olive oil until dressing begins to thicken.
To roast the squash:
Rinse the squash well to make sure the outer skin is free from dirt. Slice in half the long way and remove seeds. Drizzle each half with 1 table spoon of the dressing, a pinch of rosemary, and salt & pepper. Roast on a cookies sheet skins side down at 400 degrees for approximately 30 minutes or until tender.
To assemble the salad:
Toss the kale in some of the dressing and place in a serving bowl. Slice the warm squash into 1 inch pieces and arrange on top of the kale. Then add crumbled goat cheese, chopped herbs, nuts, and pomegranate seeds.