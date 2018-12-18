× Lunchbreak: Roasted Squash & Kale Salad

Chef Ryan Kikkert

The Little Beet Table

845 N. State St. Suite 101

Chicago, IL 60610

http://www.thelittlebeettable.com/chicago

Recipe:

Roasted Squash & Kale Salad

2 delicata squash

1 pomegranate (remove seeds and discard pith/skin)

6 oz goat cheese

4 cups baby kale

1/4 cup toasted walnuts

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 bunch chives, chopped

1 bunch parsley, chopped

Orange Maple Vinaigrette

2 cloves garlic

1 small shallot

1 Tbs dijon mustard

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 sprig fresh rosemary

1 1/2 cup olive oil

To make the dressing:

Add all ingredients except for the olive oil to a blender. Begin to blend until combined then slowly drizzle in olive oil until dressing begins to thicken.

To roast the squash:

Rinse the squash well to make sure the outer skin is free from dirt. Slice in half the long way and remove seeds. Drizzle each half with 1 table spoon of the dressing, a pinch of rosemary, and salt & pepper. Roast on a cookies sheet skins side down at 400 degrees for approximately 30 minutes or until tender.

To assemble the salad:

Toss the kale in some of the dressing and place in a serving bowl. Slice the warm squash into 1 inch pieces and arrange on top of the kale. Then add crumbled goat cheese, chopped herbs, nuts, and pomegranate seeds.