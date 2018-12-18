Jimmy Buffett opening 300-acre Margaritaville resort with water park in January

Listen up, Parrot Heads!

It will soon be 5 o’clock all the time for the folks visiting and living in the new Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Resort in Orlando. According to Thrillist, the resort will cover 300 acres, 14 of which will be a waterpark.

The new resort is slated to open in January of 2019, featuring four different sections. The resort will have the Margaritaville Hotel with a lagoon-style pool and soft sandy beaches; Margaritaville Cottages; the Sunset Walk shopping, dining and entertainment district; and the Island H20 Live! water park. You can even purchase your very own cottage and stay…for the rest of your life.

You can now appropriately ”waste away in Margaritaville.”