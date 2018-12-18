James Neveau talks Bears & Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's a guest that usually appears on Sports Feed to discuss the Blackhawks or baseball.

But the Bears have been so good in 2018, that it's hard not to ask James Neveau about it when he's on the show.

That was the case on Tuesday as we not only talked about the Hawks with the NBCChicago.com writer but also discussed the newly crowned NFC North champions. The team has a number of compelling players and a coach that's changed up the culture to end and eight-year playoff drought.

You can hear James discuss the Bears along with the Blackhawks as they struggle early in the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.