Homeowner pulls gun on UPS driver delivery woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've ordered a lot of stuff online this holiday season, you may have noticed some of it being delivered by people in unmarked vehicles. That concerned a resident in North Carolina.

Nile Price does seasonal deliveries for UPS and drives her own car. Last Saturday, she stopped by a home to deliver a package. Wearing her UPS uniform, she identified herself to the resident. It didn’t convince the homeowner as the resident pointed a gun at her.

"I asked him why would he pointed a rifle, and he said 'Well we don't know who you are,'" Price said.

UPS sent a statement supporting Price saying personal vehicle drivers wear uniforms and are trained to identify themselves. And it's not just UPS. Amazon and other couriers use personal delivery drivers during the holidays.

"This is the holidays, everyone knows that anybody can show up at their door," Price said.

No charges were been filed in the incident.