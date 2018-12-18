× Five Chicago Bears named to the 2019 Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – When you make a sudden leap in the standings, you get recognized quite a bit more in the National Football League.

The Bears are finding that out as they’ve gone from five wins a season ago to ten victories in 2018 with an NFC North title already clinched.

One of those benefits is getting a few more players into the Pro Bowl – the annual showcase of the best in the NFL. This season, a quintet of players have received this honor.

Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, along with return specialist, running back Tarik Cohen have been named to the NFC roster for the contest. It will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on January 27th.

Along with the five guaranteed a spot in the game, seven other players were selected as alternates for those who must miss the game due to injury or are playing in Super Bowl LIII. Those players are quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, tight end Trey Burton, center Cody Whitehair, offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr, linebackers Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, and Leonard Floyd.