December sunshine “comeback” here—100% sunny Monday & Tuesday helped; new Gulf coast storm to bring 30+ mph gusts, a temp pullback and Friday snow showers to Chicago Friday while unleashing new downpours on the East Coast
-
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
-
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
-
Michael, now a Category 1 hurricane, expected to strengthen
-
Florence upgraded to hurricane, heads toward East Coast
-
More than 20 million people are in the path of major winter storm in the South
-
-
Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category 2, still considered extremely dangerous, life-threatening
-
Hurricane Florence upgraded, on track to hit East Coast as major storm this week
-
Missouri tour boat captain indicted after sinking kills 17
-
WGN’s Tom Skilling provides update on Hurricane Florence
-
Clipper unleashes week’s 2nd sticking snow: 1-2”—locally 3” I-80 & north; lake snow showers late Sat/Sat night; pattern shift fosters coast-to coast-warming 2nd half of next week: near 50-degree Thanksgiving (Thursday) & Friday highs
-
-
7th day here with 40s and an 8th straight day above normal; temps to flirt with 50-deg Wednesday; windy Pacific storm to jump the Rockies and redevelop on the Gulf Coast; its powerful winds to rake Chicago Thursday night/Friday
-
Hurricane Florence trudging across the Carolinas, submerging homes, with days more rain in store
-
Rain possible Friday, mild weekend possible