Cubs agree to deal with utility player Daniel Descalso: Report

CHICAGO – It’s not a big splash signing, but it’s one that will give the Cubs some depth for the 2019 season.

Per a report from Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Cubs have reached an agreement with free agent utility player Daniel Descalso.

Descalso and Cubs have a deal. Nice pickup. Yet another player with versatility for their roster, which is full of them. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 18, 2018

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the deal is for two years at $5 million.

Sources: Descalso deal with #Cubs is two years, $5M with a club option fo 2021. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 18, 2018

The Cubs have yet to confirm the move.

A nine-year MLB veteran, Descalso spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a career-high 138 games in 2018, he hit .238 with 13 homers and 57 RBI, seeing time at three different infield positions and left field.

Cubs fans will remember Descalso mostly from his first five years spent with the St. Louis Cardinals – the organization that drafted him. He left after the 2014 season and joined the Colorado Rockies for two seasons before heading to Arizona for two more.

Descalso is a lifetime .240 as he’s averaged 110 games per season, hitting 46 homers and driving in 279 RBI