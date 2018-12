A Cook County’s Sheriff’s Officer was killed Monday in a traffic accident.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted Officer Zachary Perry, who working at the Cook County Jail, was killed.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, one of our own, Officer Zachary Perry, who worked in Division IX at the Cook County Jail, was killed in a traffic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our staff, today and in the difficult days, weeks, and years to come. — CCSO (@CCSOPIO) December 18, 2018

No other information has been released at this time.

