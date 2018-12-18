Community mourns loss of two CPD officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A South Side community is mourning the loss of two Chicago police officers who were killed Monday when they were struck by a Metra train.

Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 36 and Conrad Gary, 31 were investigating a shooting and perusing a suspect around 6 p.m. Monday on the South Side. The officers were searching on the train tracks and may not have seen or heard the commuter train that fatally struck them because they were focused on another train coming from the opposite direction, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

Between the sound of the first train and the fact that they were focused on finding a gunman, they were unable to move off the tracks.

The officers were assigned to the Calumet police district. Marmolejo, had been a member of the department for 2 ½ years; Gary had been on the force for 18 months. Both were married with children. Marmolejo was the father of three children, one in high school and two younger children; Gary had a 6-month-old daughter.

The officers both lived in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood. On Tuesday neighbors tied ribbons to trees in the area to show support for the officers and their families.