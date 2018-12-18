Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Nashville
- The Predators have lost seven straight road games, the second-longest streak this season after the Blackhawks (eight). They won their first eight road games, becoming the first team with a winning streak and losing streak of at least seven games on the road in a season since the 2013-14 Islanders.
- The Blackhawks lost to the Sharks, 7-3, and now are 1-9-1 (.136) in their last 11 games. It was the 12th game where Chicago scored at least three goals and still lost, most in the NHL.
- Nashville beat Chicago, 5-2, on December 1, its most goals in the series since winning 5-1 on December 10, 2015. The Predators have won three of the last four games in the series after the Blackhawks won five straight.
- Roman Josi was involved in each goal in Nashville’s loss to Ottawa, tallying two goals and an assist. The Predators have 92 points from defensemen this season, most in the NHL.
- Jonathan Toews needs four assists to have 400 career helpers. He would be the ninth player in franchise history with 400 career assists, joining current teammates Patrick Kane (539) and Duncan Keith (467).
- The Blackhawks have 25 total losses this season, their most through 35 games since 1928-29 (26).