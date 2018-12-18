Around Town checks out Altitude Chicago – the city’s first trampoline park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Altitude Chicago is located in the heart of Chicago’s easily-accessible West Fulton Market neighborhood. With its prime location, over 33,000 square feet of play space and high-quality attractions. Altitude Chicago is well suited for toddlers to adults, and is the perfect entertainment venue for birthday parties, corporate team outings, school events, social groups, sports teams or just plain jumping around!

Owner and partner Amanda Elman-Kolb is excited to partner with Altitude to bring Chicago its first and only indoor trampoline park. Raising a family in Chicago showed her the need for another community-focused activity center in the city that would suit a growing family’s interests.

Altitude Chicago:

404 N. Armour St.

Chicago, IL 60642

altitudechicago.com