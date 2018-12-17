YMCA Santa accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A former YMCA employee in Wisconsin who played Santa was charged with two counts of first degree child sexual assault last week.

Oshkosh police visited an Oshkosh YMCA last week when workers in the facility’s Children’s Drop Off Center and Child Care Center reported that a parent witnessed BT Adams kiss a three-year-old girl on the mouth, according to Green Bay station WBAY.

Court documents obtained by WBAY say YMCA workers found surveillance videos showing Adams kissing and sexually assaulting the girl multiple times in November, even taking her to the bathroom.

“On two occasions, Mr. Adams is observed with his hand having sexual contact with the three year old,” said Chief Dean Smith of the Oshkosh Police Department in a press conference.

Adams told police the girl “was coming at him and kissing him,” according to WBAY.

Adams used to work in the cafeteria but requested to work in the drop off center in 2013, according to the Oshkosh YMCA. The criminal complaint also included that he played Santa Claus for several years.

Adams worked 10 days at the childcare drop off center between November 8 and December 6 in video handed over to investigators.

Local police are asking parents to come forward if they have any additional information or concerns, but know of no other victims at this time.

The department has received 17 calls from parents worried about the safety of children at the YMCA. Police say Adams’ history did not indicate this type of behavior, but are now encouraging parents to talk to their children about their encounters with adults.

“Have conversations about anyone they may run into or feel uncomfortable with and if the child feels like there was something that occurred, to reach out to us,” Smith said.

The YMCA fired Adams and is cooperating with police.

Adams is also facing one count of conspiracy to commit first degree child sexual assault.