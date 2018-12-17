For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Unseasonably warm week, cold and storms this weekend
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup
-
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Saturday Forecast: Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday, snow on the way
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday