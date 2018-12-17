Ryan Glasspiegel discusses the Bears’ NFC North title on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As someone who follows the Packers closely, it wasn't a great moment.

On Sunday, the Bears knocked off Green Bay at Soldier Field to win their first NFC North title in eight years. At the same time, Aaron Rodgers' and the Packers were knocked officially out of the playoffs for a second-straight season.

Is this a changing of the guard in the division?

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead discussed that on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They also discussed how the Bears might match up with other likely playoff teams in the NFC on the show, which you can watch in the video above or below.