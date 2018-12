Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas villain Krampus is huge in Europe, but just catching on in the U.S. So “Krampus himself” hit up a Chicago mall to steal some of Santa’s thunder, and explain what really happens when you’re on the naughty list. Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN.

