Opal Staples is an American artist known for her amazing voice. She leads her own orchestra, The Opal Staples Orchestra (one of Chicago’s premiere bands for corporate events, weddings and more). Opal Staples is upholding the family name in a big way. Being a distant cousin of the legendary Staple Singers (Pops, Mavis, Cleotha, Pervis), an American group that are still known for their gospel, soul, and R&B accomplishments today. Opal Staples is a singer, songwriter and actress, a true triple threat.

Opal and The Opal Staples Orchestra join us on the morning news show performing a musical number on behalf of The Fisher Foundation. The Fisher Foundation for Hearing Health provides hearing aides to children fighting cancer, and losing their hearing. The Fisher Foundation is the only organization in America that restores hearing to a child fighting cancer, in a family’s darkest hour. The Fisher Foundation works with hospitals, oncologists, and families to provide some relief in a daunting situation. Proving hearing aides allows children to communicate with their loved ones - instead of being trapped in a world of silence. Cancer steals life’s potential from a child, they bring it back.

More Info:

The Fisher Foundation: fisherfoundationforhearing.org

Opal Staples & The Opal Staples Orchestra: www.opalstaplesorchestra.com

www.facebook.com/opal.staples.music/

http://www.instagram.com/opalstaples1