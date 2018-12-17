× Midday Fix: Last Minute Budget Friendly Holiday Entertaining Ideas

Carol Mackey

www.carolmackey.net

Easy and quick 3-ingredient holiday hors d’ oeuvres

Skewered Smoked Salmon on a Mini Cucumber

1 package mini cucumbers or you can use English cucumber; sliced about 1 inch thick

4 oz. hot smoked salmon

8 oz. cream cheese; softened

Spread about a teaspoon of cream cheese on cucumber slice, top with a bite size piece of salmon. Insert a tiny party fork (can use toothpicks) top with dill sprig (optional)

Makes about 3 dozen hors d’oeuvres.

Sausage Stars with Pesto Aioli Dip

1 sheet of puff pastry; cut into 2 “star shapes, egg washed and return to freezer

11/2 pound Italian Sausage; cooked and sliced into 36 pieces

roasted red pepper; cut into (36) 1-inch pieces

Sauce-2 ingredients:

½ cup mayo

2 Tbls. pesto (or more to taste)

Bake sausages at 350 degrees in oven safe dish with a little water until browned and cooked through about 20-25 minutes, let cool and slice. Bake mini puff pastry stars at 400 degrees from a frozen state (they will hold their shape better while baking), bake about 7-10 minutes until golden. Using a tooth pick, skewer puff pastry star, roasted red pepper and Italian sausage round. Serve with pesto aioli. Makes about 3 dozen.

Deconstructed Spanakopita

Mini Phyllo pastry shells (found in the frozen dessert section sold by the dozen)

8 oz. cream cheese; softened

10 oz. frozen chopped spinach; thawed and squeeze out any access liquid

6 oz. feta cheese

Mix cream cheese, spinach and feta together, fill phyllo cups and bake at 350 degrees until hot and bubbly 7-10 minutes. Makes 3 dozen.

Craft supplies purchased at Michaels, Tartan Chargers purchased at Homegoods.