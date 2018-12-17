Manhunt underway for 2 carjackers in Orland Park
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police in Orland Park are warning residents that two carjacking suspects are on the loose and may be armed.
The carjacking originated in Matteson around 2 a.m. Monday.
Authorities are conducting their search around 153rd and Highland, where the two suspects took off on foot.
Orland Park police have only given a vague description of the suspects: two male black teens or in early 20s, wearing black hoodies and one of them has braided hair.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.630310 -87.853943