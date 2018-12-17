Lunchbreak: Oatmeal Pie Sandwich Cookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erika Chan, Executive Pastry Chef for The Publican, Publican Quality Meats and Anker

Publican Quality Meats – 825 W. Fulton Market Street, Chicago, IL 60607

http://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

The Publican – 837 W. Fulton Market Street, Chicago, IL 60607

http://www.thepublicanrestaurant.com/

Event:

Cross-Country Holiday Cookie Swap, a collaborative cookie takeover from the nation’s leading pastry chefs at Publican Quality Meats and The Publican. A variety of exclusive cookies will be available for purchase during the month of December with a portion of the proceeds from sales to be donated to local community organization, Deborah's Place https://www.deborahsplace.org/

Recipe:

Oatmeal Pie Sandwich

Part 1: Oatmeal Cookie

Ingredients

butter, soft – 1 cup

Crisco – 1 cup

sugar – 1 cup

glucose syrup - ½ cup

molasses – 3 tbsp

brown sugar – 1 cup

egg – 2 whole eggs

vanilla extract – 1 Tbsp

all purpose flour – 3 1/3 cup

oat flour – 3 cups

cocoa powder – ¼ cup

cinnamon - 2 teaspoon

ginger powder – 1 tbsp

baking soda – 1 ½ tsp

baking powder – ½ tsp

salt – 2 teaspoons

Steps

Place the butter, Crisco, sugar, glucose, molasses, and brown sugar in the bowl of the mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Paddle on low speed until combined. Increase to medium and paddle for 1 minute until light and fluffy. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the bottom and edges of the bowl to incorporate any ingredients that are stuck to the sides of the bowl. Paddle to combine for 1 more minute until homogeneous.

Decrease the speed to low and add the eggs and vanilla slowly, paddling until homogenous after each addition. Scrape the bowl with a spatula and paddle to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, oat flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. When all of the eggs are incorporated, add the dry ingredients to the mixer. Paddle on low speed until the flour is combined, then scrape the bowl and paddle again until completely homogenous. Scoop the dough into two teaspoon size balls. Bake at 325F for eight total minutes, rotating half way through the bake time. DO NOT overbake cookies or they will not be soft!

Part 2: Fluff Filling

Ingredients

sugar – 1 ¾ cup

glucose syrup – 2/3 cups

water – ½ cup

egg whites – 4 each

salt – 1 tsp

cream of tartar – 1 tsp

vanilla extract – 2 tsp

soft butter – 2 cups

Steps

Place sugar, glucose, and water in a medium pot over medium heat.