Lunchbreak: Oatmeal Pie Sandwich Cookie

Erika Chan, Executive Pastry Chef for The Publican, Publican Quality Meats and Anker
Publican Quality Meats – 825 W. Fulton Market Street, Chicago, IL 60607
http://www.publicanqualitymeats.com
The Publican – 837 W. Fulton Market Street, Chicago, IL 60607
http://www.thepublicanrestaurant.com/
Event:
Cross-Country Holiday Cookie Swap, a collaborative cookie takeover from the nation’s leading pastry chefs at Publican Quality Meats and The Publican. A variety of exclusive cookies will be available for purchase during the month of December with a portion of the proceeds from sales to be donated to local community organization, Deborah's Place https://www.deborahsplace.org/
Recipe:
Oatmeal Pie Sandwich
Part 1: Oatmeal Cookie
Ingredients
butter, soft – 1 cup
Crisco – 1 cup
sugar – 1 cup
glucose syrup - ½ cup
molasses – 3 tbsp
brown sugar – 1 cup
egg – 2 whole eggs
vanilla extract – 1 Tbsp
all purpose flour – 3 1/3 cup
oat flour – 3 cups
cocoa powder – ¼ cup
cinnamon - 2 teaspoon
ginger powder – 1 tbsp
baking soda – 1 ½ tsp
baking powder – ½ tsp
salt – 2 teaspoons
Steps
Place the butter, Crisco, sugar, glucose, molasses, and brown sugar in the bowl of the mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Paddle on low speed until combined. Increase to medium and paddle for 1 minute until light and fluffy. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the bottom and edges of the bowl to incorporate any ingredients that are stuck to the sides of the bowl. Paddle to combine for 1 more minute until homogeneous.
- Decrease the speed to low and add the eggs and vanilla slowly, paddling until homogenous after each addition. Scrape the bowl with a spatula and paddle to combine.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, oat flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- When all of the eggs are incorporated, add the dry ingredients to the mixer. Paddle on low speed until the flour is combined, then scrape the bowl and paddle again until completely homogenous.
- Scoop the dough into two teaspoon size balls. Bake at 325F for eight total minutes, rotating half way through the bake time. DO NOT overbake cookies or they will not be soft!
Part 2: Fluff Filling
Ingredients
sugar – 1 ¾ cup
glucose syrup – 2/3 cups
water – ½ cup
egg whites – 4 each
salt – 1 tsp
cream of tartar – 1 tsp
vanilla extract – 2 tsp
soft butter – 2 cups
Steps
Place sugar, glucose, and water in a medium pot over medium heat.
- While syrup is heating, place egg whites, salt, and cream of tartar in the bowl of the mixer fitted with the whip attachment.
- Once sugar has reached 232F, begin whipping the whites on medium speed. Once sugar has reached 240F, remove from heat. Increase mixer to high and slowly pour hot sugar down the side of the bowl into the whipping whites. Continue whipping on high speed until the fluff has cooled and is stiff enough to leave trails when mixing.
- Once fluff has cooled, transfer to a bowl and clean the mixer. Place softened butter in the bowl of the mixer. Using the paddle attachment, mix on medium speed until smooth. Add the fluff and vanilla extract in three additions, paddling to combine between each addition and scraping the bowl with a rubber spatula to incorporate any ingredients stuck to the bottoms or sides of the bowl.
- Once all of the fluff is incorporated, transfer the filling to a piping bag or zip lock bag. Cut a small hole in the tip of the bag or corner of the zip lock and pipe the fluff filling on the underside of half of the cookies. Make a sandwich with the remaining cookies.
- Refrigerate overnight. Cookies keep for one to two weeks in an airtight container in the fridge.