Lunch lady nearly collapses as she receives new car from Secret Santa

Driggs, Idaho — Cheryl Stewart is a colon cancer survivor who works at Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho as a lunch lady. She also cleans the U.S. Forest Service building and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary building.

Stewart makes rolls for all the funerals in her neighborhood and is the only person in her family working as her husband is recovering from prostate cancer and lupus. She works from sun up to sun down and every minute in-between.

Stewart is using a car that she borrowed from her parents as the engine blew in her van. She is having surgery on her foot on Dec. 21, during the school winter break, as she can’t afford to miss any work.

A Secret Santa living in eastern Idaho asked the EastIdahoNews.com to surprise Stewart with a new car. She was stunned when the elves showed up with the special gift and said she will be eternally grateful for the kindness.

