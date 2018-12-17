Indiana teacher’s aide accused of having hundreds of photos, videos of child pornography inside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — A teacher’s aide is accused of having hundreds of child pornography videos and pictures inside his home.

Aaron Lopez Saldana, 28, was arrested after someone broke into his home and allegedly found his illegal stash of pictures.

Saldana has been with Lake Ridge Middle School in Gary, Ind., for about a decade. He was charged with possession of child pornography, voyeurism and obstruction of justice—all felony charges.

Police said he was attempting to burn some materials in order to destroy them when they picked him up at his home over the weekend.

The photos and videos of underage boys were found when someone broke into his home, made the discovery, and took some of materials. Police took it from there.

The school district said his background was checked when he was hired and nothing was found.

Parents are extremely concerned and wondered how many victims there are in total.

Police said the investigation is at early stage.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez said an unidentified male who broke into Saldana's home took electronic devices including laptops and USBs which allegedly contained video and pictures of child pornography of local kids.

Lake Ridge New Tech School Supt. Sharon Johnson-Shirley said the school’s initial investigation Found that nothing occurred during school hours or school grounds but at Saldana’s home.

Saldana is due in bond court Tuesday morning.

Police believe there are more victims out there. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The school district said they’re bringing crisis counselors for anyone who may need them.