Family: Missing teen girl was last seen with strangers in suburban home

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — Family members are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in her southwest suburban home, after they say she disappeared with two strangers and her brother’s car.

Alexia (Lexi) Brunner’s brother says he last saw her in their home around 6 p.m. on December 14, along with two people he didn’t recognize. Another brother arriving home said he saw Lexi in the house, but the car was gone. Later, Lexi, the car and the strangers were all gone, and the teen has been missing ever since.

In a statement, the Missing Persons Awareness Network said this kind of behavior is unusual for Lexi.

“She has never stolen her brothers vehicle. When mom heard about this she called her on Facebook messenger. Her mom asked where she and the vehicle was. The phone was disconnected during the call,” the group said.

Lexi is described as a teenage white female, standing 5’5″ and weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing glasses, dark blue skinny jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and black and white Vans when she went missing. The missing car is described as a gold 2000 Ford Taurus, with the license plate AT63214.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hazel Crest Police at 708-798-2186 or leave an anonymous tips with Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867.