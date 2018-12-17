Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Oklahoma City
- The Bulls beat the Thunder, 114-112, on December 7, snapping a season-long seven game losing streak with the win. Chicago shot 52.4 percent in the win, only their fourth game this season shooting 50.0 percent or better.
- Chicago beat San Antonio on the road, 98-93, on Saturday, winning away from home for the first time since beating New York in double overtime on November 5. Chicago has gone 3-12 (.200) away from home this season – only the Hawks (14), Knicks (13) and Suns (13) have lost more games on the road.
- Oklahoma City beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Saturday, 110-104, snapping a two-game losing streak. Prior to the two losses, the Thunder had not lost consecutive games since opening the season 0-4.
- The Thunder are the only team in the NBA averaging 10 or more steals this season (10.5) and also lead the league in turnovers forced per game at 18.3. The Bulls have 10 games with at least 18 turnovers – only the Hawks (18) and Lakers (11) have more such games this season.
- Kris Dunn scored a season-high 24 points versus San Antonio in his first start since returning from injury on December 10. The 24 points ties his second-highest total in a game in his career (high is 32 vs. Dallas on 1/5/2018).
- Paul George scored 33 points versus Los Angeles, making five three-pointers and grabbing seven rebounds. It was his second straight game with at least 30 points, five threes and five rebounds – only he has a longer streak this season than his current two games (three straight from 11/12 to 11/17).