Booze-filled ornaments, yes please!

We’re in the home stretch for the holidays and what better way to celebrate (or cope) with booze-filled ornaments!

A gift for the cousin Eddie in your life, according to Thrillist these glass bulbs from The Lakes Distillery in the United Kingdom, contains 1.7oz of liquor, just enough to make it the proper holiday ornament.

You’ll have your pick of three different six-pack sets” one has six bubs filled with a signature blend whiskey, another we three types of gin and the other one has vodka…

Looks like you can buy them at $27 a pop, or $47 per pack.

Cheers!