After 8 year wait, Chicago celebrates Bears NFC North title

CHICAGO -- The newly crowned NFC North Division champions have Chicago buzzing. Retailers report that championship gear is selling out across the city and suburbs as the Monsters of the Midway are becoming a bigger sensation.

Sunday the Bears secured their first NFC North Championship in eight years when they beat rivals the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Once again, head coach Matt Nagy credited the fans.

“It was awesome yesterday how electric it was with the fans we appreciate that,” he said.

The team is exuding fun and excitement and fans are loving it.

At Sports World in Wrigleyville, all of the Bears division championship gear was sold out before noon.

Store manager Rigo Salgado said Mitch Trubisky and Khalil Mack jerseys are top sellers – along with pretty much anything orange and blue.

“Everybody’s just going crazy,” Salgado said. “Whatever they can get their hands on today (is selling).”

And the team gave back to the city Monday, too. Offensive linemen Charles Leno Jr and Bobby Massie handed out holiday gifts to 50 families at Leo High School through “Bears Care,” the team’s community organization.