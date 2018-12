Jane Lynch is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee and she is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night. In 2015, Jane embarked on her own live concert tour, See Jane Sing with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas is available from iTunes, Amazon and other outlets.

More Info:

www.janelynchofficial.com

www.janelynchchristmas.com