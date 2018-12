× 1000 new police officers take Chicago streets

CHICAGO — Two years ago, the city of Chicago kicked off a campaign to add 1,000 new police officers to street patrol, and Monday — it happens.

When 67 recruits graduate from the police academy, Chicago will have successfully grown its force of neighborhood street cops by more than 1,000.

The police department says having a more visible deterrent on the streets has cut major crime in the past two years.