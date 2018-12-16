Woman dies after being accidentally shot by husband, police say

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A 25-year-old woman, who was pregnant, died days after being accidentally shot by her husband in Round Lake. The woman’s baby also died after the shooting.

Alvin Quinn, the woman’s husband, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road in Round Lake around 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Police were called for a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired.

The couple had gone to the home in Round Lake to retrieve some belongings. Police said Quinn got into an argument with someone and pulled out a gun. The gun went off during a struggle, and a bullet struck his wife in the head.

More charges are expected to be filed against Quinn.