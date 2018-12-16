Sunday Brunch: Original Tot-Wrap

The general manager of Conrad's Grill, Matt White, stopped by WGN to show viewers how to make an Original Tot-Wrap.
Conrad’s Grill
1422 N. Milwaukee Avenue
www.conradsgrill.com
Original Tot-Wrap
Menu item: Luchador Wrap with Eggs
Ingredients: Steak, Eggs, Tater Tots, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños, Sriracha, Wrap
Prep:
- Season & grill steak, onions and jalapeños
- Scramble eggs
- Fry tater tots
- Heat wrap on the grill
Instructions:
- Put a layer of mozzarella cheese on the heated wrap, so it gets warm and gooey
- Add scrambled eggs, grilled steak and tater tots
- Add onions and jalapeños
- Spread a generous layer of sriracha (Cheese first, sauce last - always!)
- Wrap it up, and enjoy!