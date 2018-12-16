Sunday Brunch: Original Tot-Wrap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The general manager of Conrad's Grill, Matt White, stopped by WGN to show viewers how to make an Original Tot-Wrap.

Conrad’s Grill

1422 N. Milwaukee Avenue

www.conradsgrill.com

Original Tot-Wrap

Menu item: Luchador Wrap with Eggs

Ingredients: Steak, Eggs, Tater Tots, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños, Sriracha, Wrap

Prep:

- Season & grill steak, onions and jalapeños

- Scramble eggs

- Fry tater tots

- Heat wrap on the grill

Instructions:

- Put a layer of mozzarella cheese on the heated wrap, so it gets warm and gooey

- Add scrambled eggs, grilled steak and tater tots

- Add onions and jalapeños

- Spread a generous layer of sriracha (Cheese first, sauce last - always!)

- Wrap it up, and enjoy!