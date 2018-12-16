For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Party cloudy days ahead, rain later in week
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Rain, humid temps on Labor Day, coolers temps later in week
-
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Rain possible Friday, mild weekend possible
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Warmer weather returns for the week
-
Chilly temps through week
-
-
Rainy Sunday, chilly temps throughout week
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week